A member of the Boston City Council called out Border Czar Tom Homan in a post on social media, calling his promises to enforce President Donald Trump’s border policy “laughable.”

Councilwoman Sharon Durkan posted her response on X after Homan said he would “bring hell” to Beantown after Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox recently doubled down on the city’s sanctuary policies.

“You said you doubled down on not helping the law enforcement officers of ICE. I’m coming to Boston, and I’m bringing hell with me,” Homan said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday. “I looked at the numbers this morning… I stopped counting at nine. Nine child rapists that were in jail in Massachusetts, but rather than honoring an ICE detainer, you released them back into the street.”

“You’re not a police commissioner,” Homan continued. “Take that badge off your chest. Put it in the desk drawer. Because you became a politician. You forgot what it’s like to be a cop.”

Durkan responded by mocking Homan for briefly serving as a police officer in the village of West Carthage, New York, in the 1980s. He became a Border Patrol agent soon after, and has since worked for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the Obama administration, as well as the first Trump administration.

“Laughable that someone who spent their career policing a town smaller than a Fenway Park crowd thinks they can lecture Boston on public safety,” Durkan’s post read.

“Commissioner Michael Cox serves with distinction and earns trust with integrity,” the city official continued. “Tom Homan should know, we don’t scare easy.”

In a recent interview, Cox said that Boston “doesn’t enforce detainers” that are filed by ICE, per Massachusetts law.

“We just don’t do that,” Cox said on a segment of WCVB’s “On the Record” show. “We don’t enforce civil detainers regarding federal immigration law. It’s defined here in the state, and that’s just how it works.”

The Boston office of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) has overseen the arrest of several criminal migrants in recent weeks, including MS-13 gang members.

Earlier this month, ERO Boston officers apprehended an illegal alien from Guatemala who was charged with multiple counts of child rape.

Fox News Digital reached out to Durkan for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

