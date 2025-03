Open Extended Reactions

Tuesday marks the first day of the round of 16 second legs for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season. Europe’s premier club competition is now whittling down teams as the quarterfinals awaits the winners.

Enjoy the play-by-play from all of Tuesday’s games: Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen against Bayern Munich and Internazionale against Feyenoord.