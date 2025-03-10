Congresswoman Miller-Meeks of Iowa defended tax credits for clean energy in a March 5th hearing in the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Iowa gets much of its electricity from wind power, which, like solar or geothermal energy, is a renewable resource that never runs out and doesn’t produce health-harming air or water pollution. In 2023, Iowa ranked #2 in the nation for wind power.

We recently met with staff for the Conservative Climate Caucus, chaired by Rep. Miller-Meeks, to share how many red states are leading the way in producing clean, renewable energy as part of our campaign to let Americans choose clean energy.

The top 10 states for solar, wind and geothermal generation by share of electricity consumption are:

Iowa South Dakota Kansas New Mexico Oklahoma Wyoming North Dakota Nevada California Colorado

In the hearing, electric utilities also urged lawmakers to retain clean energy tax credits. However, lawmakers right now are considering scrapping tax credits that help homeowners, businesses and houses of worship go solar, adopt energy-saving appliances or electrify their fleets to reduce pollution and costs.