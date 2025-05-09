As Chinese citizens celebrated the performance of the J-10C fighter jet in the India-Pakistan conflict – described by some as a “DeepSeek” moment for the country’s defence industry – Beijing remained cautious, a position analysts said was due to both geopolitical considerations and military prudence.

Pakistan claimed to have shot down French-made Rafale fighter jets operated by the Indian Air Force using a Chinese-made J-10C aircraft on Wednesday. According to Reuters, at least one Rafale was shot down by a J-10C.

It would mark the first combat success of the J-10 family since the original J-10 – a single-engine, multi-role fighter – was unveiled 27 years ago. Pakistan, a long-standing ally of China, is the only foreign country operating the advanced J-10C, with a fleet of 20. The incident also marked the first reported loss of a Rafale fighter jet in combat.

The Chinese government and official media have largely remained quiet. On Thursday, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said he was “not familiar” with reports that Chinese jets were involved in the India-Pakistan conflict.

The only official statement from the ministry came on Wednesday, urging both sides to “exercise restraint” and avoid actions that could further complicate the situation.

Some of Beijing’s restraint was related to diplomatic considerations over a conflict between China’s neighbour, India, with which it has a disputed border, and Pakistan – China’s “ironclad friend” and top buyer of Chinese arms.