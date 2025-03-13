Skip next section Left Party criticize vote as ‘deeply undemocratic’

Heidi Reichinnek, the co-leader of the socialist Left Party, said voting for the new financial package with the “old” Bundestag is “deeply undemocratic.”

The CDU/CSU and the SPD are seeking to pass a constitutional reform to loosen the debt brake before the “new” parliament elected in last month’s elections begins work on March 25.

According to Reichinnek, the SPD and CDU/CSU are worried they wouldn’t get the required two-thirds majority in the newly-elected parliament, also due to the Left Party’s increased number of seats.

Reichinnek said her party would not back the package, which would allow for increased defense spending, labeling it “a blank cheque for armament.”