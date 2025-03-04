Morning Bid U.S.

What matters in U.S. and global markets today

By Mike Dolan, Editor-At-Large, Financial Industry and Financial Markets

Already-nervy markets were greeted on Tuesday with a full-blown trade war and major diplomatic row, as fears of a first-quarter economic downturn erased hopes that the U.S. economy will sail through the disruption unscathed.

U.S. tariff hikes against Canada, Mexico and China are set to go ahead and have already been met with retaliatory measures from Beijing.

Wall Street smells trouble. The S&P500 recorded its deepest loss of the year on Monday, notably on a day when Germany’s defence-spurred DAX index clocked its biggest daily gain in more than two years.

In fact, all three major U.S. stock indexes are back in the red for the year, as Treasury yields hit near 5-month lows, the dollar recoiled and high yield corporate credit spreads have widened the most since October.

Three Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year are once again being priced into money markets, one more than the Fed has indicated.

Given all this, today I’m taking a deeper look at how Donald Trump’s administration seems to have undermined domestic confidence – and the economic outlook – with policy uncertainty as much as any direct impact from new measures.

Today’s Market Minute

* A trade war has erupted after Trump hit Canada, Mexico andChina with steep tariffs. China has retaliated immediately.Canada and Mexico are poised to do the same. * Trump has paused U.S. military aid to Ukraine after hisfiery clash with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in what Democrats say”kicks the door open” for Russian aggression. * Trump says Japan and China cannot keep reducing the valueof their currencies, as it is “unfair” to the US. * With less than two weeks to go before a March 14 deadline,Congress is nowhere close to a deal to avert another governmentshutdown. * A key ingredient in Coca-Cola and M&M’s is being smuggledin growing quantities from war-torn Sudan.

Low US policy visibility equals big economic trouble

Markets spent so much time figuring out the direction of Trump’s economic policies, they might have missed the risk that no one ever really knows what’s next.

Designed in part to keep rival negotiators guessing and calculated to wring concessions, the new Trump Administration’s deliberate ambiguity on trade tariff policies or geopolitical alliances may take its toll if domestic business doesn’t know what exactly they’re planning for.

