During last summer’s devastating wildfires in Texas, a tragedy occurred. The state’s concrete border wall, a symbol of division and debate, led to the deaths of over a hundred wild animals in the Lower Rio Grande Valley national wildlife refuge.

The border wall is already infamous for the severe threat it poses to desperate migrants seeking better lives. This most recent tragic loss of wildlife underscores the border wall’s destructive impact on both human beings and wildlife.

Sign the petition to demand the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to address the harmful consequences of the border wall for both wildlife and humans.

Internal memos from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reveal the severity of the situation: countless animals perished, unable to escape the wildfire due to the impassable border wall.

These incidents serve as stark reminders of the broader implications of such structures on the movement and survival of wildlife and the perilous barriers faced by migrants. The wall significantly threatens individuals seeking refuge, often leading them into dangerous and sometimes fatal situations.

As we confront the loss of wildlife, we must also recognize the border wall’s impact on human lives. We call upon the authorities to reconsider the design and implications of the border wall, advocating for measures that ensure safety and humane treatment for both humans and wildlife.

This is a plea for compassion and empathy, urging for solutions that respect environmental conservation and human dignity.

Sign this petition to support the call for action to protect our wildlife, their habitats, and human lives.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 12 March 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :Volodymyr Burdiak/Shutterstock.



What you can do

Wildlife continues to face threats from overexploitation in the form of poaching and illegal trade in animal products, as well as a rapidly changing climate.

Due to growing threats, 70% of all animal and plant species are at risk of extinction by 2050.

With your donation, our conservation partners can continue to motivate millions of people worldwide to take action that protects and preserves wildlife at risk.