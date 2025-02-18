KLANG, Selangor – The Setia Alam mall shooting suspect has been killed in a shootout with police at a hotel in Pulau Ketam, Selangor.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said a CID team from Selangor and the federal police headquarters Bukit Aman conducted a raid at the hotel at 3am on Feb 18.

“There was a shootout with the suspect in one of the hotel rooms. The suspect is in his mid-30s and was killed in the shootout,” he said.

He added on Feb 18 that two pistols with bullets were seized from the hotel room.

“The suspect has seven previous records for theft and a drug-related offence. We believe he was responsible for the shooting incident at a mall in Setia Alam,” he said.

It was reported that a man with multiple cases in his criminal record was identified as the gunman who fired several shots at the shopping mall in Setia Alam.

Datuk Hussein had said the suspect is a local.

A foreign cleaner was putting away cleaning supplies at about 10pm on Feb 8 when the shooting started at the Setia Alam mall.

“He was shot in the leg and buttocks. He was rushed to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment,” said Mr Hussein.

The suspect then went to the mall’s P2 level and fired several shots at the sliding door before heading to the parking area.

“A mall patron was hailed down by the suspect but he kept on driving. The suspect then fired a shot that hit his car. The victim has since lodged a police report,” Mr Hussein said.

The suspect then pointed his pistol at another driver, who stopped, Mr Hussein added.

“The suspect forced the driver to get him out of the mall. He then instructed the driver to drop him off near the Pandamaran exit of the Kesas Expressway,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

