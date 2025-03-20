ECONOMYNEXT – A program that will match 5 leading European and UK brands with Sri Lankan counterparts and key international experts has been launched by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Sri Lanka and the Export Development Board (EDB).

The program, Creative Sri Lanka 2030: Matchmaking Pilot Program 2025, aims to promote local craft products in the international marketplace, creating global opportunities for local brands and designers, the EDB said.

“Our creatives and artisans have often lacked the market access needed to scale their businesses globally,” EDB chairman Mangala Wijesinghe said.

“This collaboration serves as both a test and an opportunity an invitation for world-class designers to co-create and partner with our finest craft makers, proving that Sri Lanka can compete in high-value export markets.”

The program builds on three years of research and engagement to establish a new pipeline for craft exports.

“This matchmaking program is the result of years of research and engagement with both Sri Lankan and European industries. By fostering these partnerships, we are creating a new model for ethical trade that values heritage, sustainability, and shared growth,” Project Lead from EU Cultural Relations Platform Robert Meeder said.

The program aims to introduce Sri Lanka’s handmade traditions to a broader global audience and expand exports by integrating micro and SME craft enterprises into international supply chains.

“This initiative is about inclusion, sustainability, and ensuring that traditional crafts thrive in the modern economy,” Delegation of the European Union to Sri Lanka Charge d’affaires Lars Bredal said.

“We are working with the EDB to make Sri Lankan crafts truly export ready.”

During the launch event, stakeholders discussed how Sri Lanka could redefine its position in global craft and design.

European and Sri Lankan designers shared insights on ethical partnerships, sustainable production, and high-value market opportunities.

An educational program, supported by the British Council, will be conducted by lecturers from the University of Arts London, headed by Knowledge Exchange Lead Hannah Middleton, from March 19 to 23.

After the pilot program, the EDB said it will continue the initiative until 2030 with support from relevant stakeholders to elevate local arts, crafts, and design through strategic collaborations and capacity-building efforts, ensuring long-term growth and international recognition. (Colombo/Mar20/2025)



