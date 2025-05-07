Standing stone | Astronomy Magazine

false
Sérgio Conceição from Elvas, Portugal
The Milky Way arches above the Menhir of Meada, thought to be the largest example on the Iberian Peninsula of a menhir — stones placed upright by Bronze Age (or possibly earlier) peoples for reasons unknown. The imager used a Canon mirrorless camera and 15mm lens to take two minutes of exposure at f/2.8 and ISO 640.