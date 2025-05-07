No Result
Standing stone | Astronomy Magazine

May 7, 2025
in Space Exploration
Standing stone | Astronomy Magazine
Standing stone | Astronomy Magazine



Sérgio Conceição from Elvas, Portugal The Milky Way arches above the Menhir of Meada, thought to be the largest example on the Iberian Peninsula of a menhir — stones placed upright by Bronze Age (or possibly earlier) peoples for reasons unknown. The imager used a Canon mirrorless camera and 15mm lens to take two minutes
Sérgio Conceição from Elvas, Portugal

The Milky Way arches above the Menhir of Meada, thought to be the largest example on the Iberian Peninsula of a menhir — stones placed upright by Bronze Age (or possibly earlier) peoples for reasons unknown. The imager used a Canon mirrorless camera and 15mm lens to take two minutes of exposure at f/2.8 and ISO 640.


