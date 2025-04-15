Whether you’re looking to run a side business from home or turn a passion into a full-time career, these brands stand out in the 2025 Franchise 500 as the top franchises you can start for under $5,000. They’re ranked across a variety of industries — from commercial cleaning to travel planning to fitness — and offer entry points for nearly every budget.
Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.
1. Stratus Building Solutions
- Founded: 2004
- Franchising since: 2006
- Overall Rank: 23
- Number of units: 4,182
- Change in units: +73% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $4,450 – $79,750
- Leadership: Doug Flaig, CEO
- Parent company: SBS Franchising LLC
With commercial cleaning in high demand, Stratus Building Solutions offers a low-cost entry point into a recession-resistant industry. Franchisees receive green-certified tools, branded marketing materials and ongoing support to build a scalable business from day one. The brand’s unit growth of 73% over three years signals strong momentum, especially for those seeking a part-time start that can grow into a full-time operation.
Related: This Travel Franchise Turns Your Passion for Vacations Into a Money-Making Opportunity
2. Dream Vacations
- Founded: 1991
- Franchising since: 1992
- Overall Rank: 41
- Number of units: 2,078
- Change in units: +39.7% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $2,590 – $21,870
- Leadership: Brad and Jeff Tolkin, co-CEOs/chairmen
- Parent company: World Travel Holdings
Dream Vacations gives aspiring entrepreneurs the chance to sell travel from anywhere — no storefront required. As a home-based business, it’s perfect for those looking to turn a passion for travel into extra income or a full-time career. Franchisees benefit from industry-leading training, a robust support system and access to exclusive deals for clients. Plus, the brand often offers discounts for military veterans and first responders.
Related: 64 Million U.S. Households Have a Pet. Here’s How This Top-Ranked Franchise Is Making Busy Owners’ Lives Easier.
3. Cruise Planners
- Founded: 1994
- Franchising since: 1999
- Overall Rank: 70
- Number of units: 2,961
- Change in units: +11.4% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,945 – $20,465
- Leadership: Michelle Fee, CEO
- Parent company: CP Franchising LLC
Cruise Planners specializes in more than just cruises — it empowers franchisees to sell all types of travel, from all-inclusive resorts to custom trips and excursions. With a flexible, work-from-anywhere model and a comprehensive suite of marketing and booking tools, it’s a great option for those seeking supplemental income or a lifestyle-based business. No travel industry experience is needed to get started.
Related: How a Police Officer Started a Pet Care Business Making $3 Million a Year
4. Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting
- Founded: 1991
- Franchising since: 1992
- Overall Rank: 77
- Number of units: 11,266
- Change in units: +7.5% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $4,830 – $58,070
- Leadership: Gary Bauer, brand president
- Parent company: Empower Brands
If you’re looking to tap into the booming commercial cleaning sector, Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting offers franchisees recurring revenue, flexible hours and a turnkey business model. With more than 11,000 units and steady growth, it’s ideal for entrepreneurs seeking a proven, scalable opportunity. Franchisees receive training, equipment and client contracts, making it a strong choice for beginners and part-time operators alike.
Related: No Experience? No Problem. How This First-Time Franchisee Built a $3 Million Business.
5. Buildingstars
- Founded: 1994
- Franchising since: 2000
- Overall Rank: 269
- Number of units: 1,201
- Change in units: +24.6% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $2,445 – $53,200
- Leadership: Chris Blase, president
- Parent company: Facility Brands Inc.
Buildingstars lets franchisees ease into the commercial cleaning world at their own pace, with tiered investment options ranging from part-time to full-time. The brand focuses on office cleaning, which tends to have predictable, repeat clients and flexible scheduling. With 1,200 units and strong multi-year growth, it’s a smart pick for entrepreneurs who want to keep their day job while building a reliable income stream.
Related: Explore the full 2025 Franchise 500 list, complete with category rankings.
6. Jazzercise
- Founded: 1969
- Franchising since: 1982
- Overall Rank: 392
- Number of units: 7,141
- Change in units: -10% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $2,140 – $40,735
- Leadership: Judi Sheppard Missett, founder & executive chair
- Parent company: Jazzercise Inc.
Jazzercise blends fitness with fun and flexibility, giving franchisees the chance to teach dance-based workout classes without needing to lease their own studio. Many instructors partner with local gyms or community spaces, keeping costs low. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts looking to inspire others, the brand also offers multiple revenue streams — from classes to branded merchandise.
Related: At 80, Jazzercise’s Founder Is Thriving. She Credits Lean Protein, Weightlifting, and Treating Herself to a Daily Dr Pepper.