Since it began in 1958, NASA has been charged by law with spreading the word about its work to the widest extent practicable. From typewritten press releases to analog photos and film, the agency has effectively moved into social media and other online communications. NASA’s broad reach across digital platforms has been recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), with 10 nominations across multiple categories for the academy’s 29th annual Webby Awards.

Michelle R. Jones Acting Associate Administrator for Communications

Voting for the Webby People’s Voice Awards—chosen by the public—is open now through Thursday, April 17. Voting links for each category are listed below.

NASA’s Snap It! An Eclipse Photo Adventure

NASA

Kids and Family

NASA Instagram

NASA

Education and Science

Matt Dominick’s X Account: A Visual Journey from Space

NASA

Best Photography & Design

NASA’s 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Campaign

NASA

Events and Livestreams

NASA’s Webb Telescope: Unfolding a Universe of Wonders

NASA Goddard

Education and Science

2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA

NASA

Events and Live

NASA Streams Historic Cat Video From Deep Space

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Events and Livestreams

NASA Website

NASA

Government & Associations

NASA+ Streaming Service

NASA

Television, Film & Streaming

NASA Newsletter

NASA

Business, News and Technology

Established in 1996 during the web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the IADAS—a 3000+ member judging body. The Academy is comprised of Executive Members—leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries, and creative celebrities—and associate members who are former Webby winners, nominees and other internet professionals.

The Webby Awards presents two honors in every category—the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award. Members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) select the nominees for both awards in each category, as well as the winners of the Webby Awards. In the spirit of the open web, the Webby People’s Voice is chosen by the voting public, and garners millions of votes from all over the world.